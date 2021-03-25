Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at starting price of Rs 39.90 lakh

Bringing in a new entry point into luxury line of cars, Mercedes-Benz has just launched the A-Class Limousine at an introductory priced of just Rs 39.90 lakh.

The A-Class sits at the lowest rung of Mercedes-Benz’s luxury cars, but the company says that the Limousine is targeted towards young buyers.

In terms of aesthetics, the A-Class follows the German manufacturer’s latest design language introduced with the facelifted E-Class and S-Class cars. It gets a large front grille, new LED DRL’s, LED headlamps and tail lamps and a swooping roofline that almost looks like a coupe.

Powering the new sedan is an option between a petrol and a diesel engine. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol is capable of producing 163 PS and is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The 2-litre turbo-diesel on the other hand churns out 150 PS of power and comes paired with an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission.

On the inside, the A-Class comes loaded with tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster all loaded into one big glass panel. You also get Mercedes’ latest MBUX system with connected car tech and AI-based voice assistant. Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats and cruise control, all come as standard.

Alongside the standard variants, the company has also launched the Mercedes-AMG A35 Limousine. The A35 is the performance-oriented variant. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We want the AMG brand to play a larger role in our overall product offering in India and give direction to other performance motoring brands in the market.”

Since the A35 sports the AMG badge, it also gets AMG styling in the form of refreshed bumpers, sporty alloys, rear diffuser and a boot-lip spoiler. What the A35 also gets is a bigger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 306 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Power is delivered to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

Rivaling the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Prices for the A-Class Limousine start at Rs 39.90 lakh for the A200 Progressive Line and Rs 40.90 lakh for the A200d Progressive Line. The A35 4Matic, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 56.24 lakh.