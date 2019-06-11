App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-AMG to equip the 2020 A45 with the world's most powerful 4-cylinder engine

The Stuttgart-based company developed a new 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which will come in two variants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
German luxury carmaker Mercedes, along with the AMG performance division, is gearing up for the launch of its newest line of cars, beginning with the A45 hatchback. However, the biggest change in the lineup is the new four-cylinder engine, which is stated to be the most powerful in its segment.

Mercedes-AMG revealed the engine specifications of ‘M139’, as the new engine is codenamed, which will replace the older M133 four-cylinder engine.

The Stuttgart-based company developed a new 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which will come in two variants. The base model redlines at 7,200rpm and makes 387PS of maximum power and 480Nm of peak torque. It gets a higher ‘S’ variant which makes 412PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque, at the same redline. This makes the S variant the most powerful factory-made four-cylinder engine offered in a production vehicle.

Though both the engines have a twin turbocharger, the base variant gets 27.6psi of boost, while the S variant gets 30.5 psi. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed DCT gearbox, with an all-wheel-drive powertrain. The car gets a quad-oval exit exhaust, along with adjustable dampers.

The company will be launching the AMG A45 in July, following which Mercedes will introduce the engine in its other cars like the GLA45 and the CLA45.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #A45 #Auto #Mercedes-AMG #Technology #trends

