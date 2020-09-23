172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mercedes-amg-gle-53-coupe-launched-in-india-at-rs-1-20-crore-5875611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore

As a replacement, the new GLE gets quite a few changes over the outgoing car. This is also the first 53 badged vehicle to come to India.

Moneycontrol News

Mercedes-AMG has just launched the GLE 53 Coupe in India. Replacing the 43-series coupe, the new car is priced at Rs 1.20 crore.

As a replacement, the new GLE gets quite a few changes over the outgoing car. This is also the first 53 badged vehicle to come to India.

The GLE 53 Coupe is a sportier take on the standard GLE with the obvious coupe-like sloping roofline starting from the B-pillar in the middle of the body. The rear end too gets an update with an integrated spoiler. And since this is an AMG model, it also gets a Panamericana grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, an AMG exhaust and turbo badging.

Close

On the inside, the cabin stays the same as the standard GLE but with AMG-specific features. You get a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system and instrument cluster, flat-bottomed steering wheel, stainless-steel pedals, AMG front seats and two options to choose from for the upholstery.

Powering the GLE53 Coupe is a 453 PS 3-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid EQ Boost system that adds 22 PS and 250 Nm of additional torque. Transmission is handled by a 9-speed automatic with Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

The GLE is fairly tricked out when it comes to technology as well. A Burmester 13-speaker setup handles audio, and you get a 4-zone climate control system, wireless charging, digital head-up display, connected car tech with remote engine start, panoramic sunroof and a powered tail gate. Safety features include nine airbags, ABS with EBD and ESC, 360-degree camera with blindspot monitoring and adaptive LED headlamps.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe rivals the likes of the BMW X6, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Audi Q8. It gets eight paint schemes – Selenite Grey, Obsidian Black, Pearl White, Mojave Silver, Emerald Green, Hyacinth Red, Brilliant Blue and Cavansite Blue.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-AMG #Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe #Technology

