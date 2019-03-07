Meet Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster: Convertible that sprints 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is the latest entry in Mercedes' stable of convertible supercars. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/7 The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is the latest entry in Mercedes' stable of convertible supercars. 2/7 It is 4544 mm long, has a wheelbase of 2630 mm and weighs 1670 kg. 3/7 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is powered by a powerful 4-litre V8 engine with twin turbos. It makes 469BHP of max power and 630Nm of peak torque. 4/7 The GT R Roadster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in four seconds and can reach speeds above 300 kmph. 5/7 It has dual-zone automatic climate control, electronic tilt and telescopic steering wheel, a 360 camera for parking assist and cruise control. 6/7 It is equipped with 8 airbags and comes with ISOFIX child mounts as well. It features ABS with EBD and ESP as standard. 7/7 The car has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with paddleshifters. It has a fuel capacity of 65 litres. (All images: Daimler) First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:17 am