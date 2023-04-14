 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Volvo to roll out EX90 electric SUV in India, aims for 100% sales from e-cars by 2030

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

While the XC40 Recharge was the first EV launched by the company , the launch of the C40 Recharge is slated for the second half of the year.

Volvo EX90 at CES (Image Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo Car India plans to line up multiple electric cars over the next few years as it aims to generate 100 percent of its product portfolio from zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Among other upcoming models, the Swedish luxury automaker is launching Volvo EX90 SUV, which will be replacing the XC90 globally and is scheduled to go on sale internationally in 2024, a senior company official revealed.

While they didn’t share any pricing and other details of the seven-seater electric SUV, speculation is rife that it will be priced close to XC90, which comes at around Rs 1 crore (Ex-showroom).

India launch