May 2021 auto sales | Volumes slipped to one-third last month

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sales of cars and SUVs slipped to their lowest in more than 10 months as shuttered showrooms and closed factories crippled automotive sales in May.

The industry is estimated to have sold little over 103,000 units in May, which is only one-third compared to the average of 300,000 units sold every month between January to April.

However, when compared to May 2020, the passenger car industry has posted a growth of 180 percent.

For some days of May last year, the country was under a more severe lockdown compared to May 2021 while the balance of days saw the unlocking procedure take effect.

India’s top five car makers, who control 90 percent of the domestic sales, logged strong growth in May compared to May of last year as they prepare for a ramp up in production in June with the expected gradual unlocking of the economy.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, sold 32,903 units in May 2021, a growth of 140 percent as compared to May 2020 when the company sold 13,702 units.

“The company shut production from May 1, through May 16 to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 is not comparable with May 2020,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest carmaker, sold 25,001 units in May 2021, a growth of 263 percent compared to 6,883 units sold in the same month last year.

The country’s third largest carmaker Tata Motors clocked 15,181 units sales in May 2021, a growth of 382 percent as against 3,152 units sold in May 2020.

Kia India retained its fourth spot clocking sales of 11,050 units during May, a growth of 565 percent as compared to 1,661 units sold in May last year.

SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) completed the top five with sales of 8,004 units in May, a growth of 114 percent compared to 3,867 units sold in May last year. M&M said it is ramping up production to cater to pent-up demand.

Said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M: “With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand.”

Last month many automakers had advanced their maintenance shutdown by a month, when only 15-20 percent of showrooms were open. Automakers had to work with lower numbers of workers while simultaneously dealing with COVID-19 cases arising in factories.

While companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp extended their plant shutdown, others like Renault, Royal Enfield, Hyundai, and Ford were forced to halt production following worker agitation for a few days.

Semiconductor shortage and high absenteeism also impacted output during May.

States with complete lockdowns represent 50-60 percent of volumes across segments, according to a report by Emkay Global.