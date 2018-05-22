Maruti cars may be pricier by Rs 5,000-25,000 from June on rise in input costs

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is likely to next month increase its car prices by up to 1.9 percent on its various models in order to mitigate the impact of rising input costs, dealer sources told Moneycontrol. This means Maruti car prices could go up by Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 in June, depending on the model and the variant.

The company has attributed the proposed hike to the depreciation of the rupee against the yen and increase in freight costs for its decision, according to a communication sent by the company to its dealers.

“This mail is being sent to you in advance to inform you that we shall be having a price increase across models in Jun ’18. This price increase shall vary for different models and the extent of price increase could be up to 1.9,” according to a copy of the letter sent by the company to its dealers and seen by Moneycontrol.

The maker of Alto and Baleno has advised its dealers to plan their lifting of vehicles from the company’s factories and accordingly communicate to the customers about the deliveries. The letter mentioned there would be no price protection for the pending orders and the new prices would be effective from the date of the announcement.

A mail sent to the company for its response on the expected price hike remained unanswered.

The yen has strengthened against most currencies in recent times, riding on eight quarters of successive growth in the Japanese economy. On the other hand, the rupee has weakened on fears rising crude oil prices could dent the government’s fiscal maths.

With international crude oil prices hovering around $80 per barrel and local rates of diesel and petrol at all-time highs, the government is under pressure to cut excise duty on the two fuels. In less than ten days alone, diesel prices have risen by Rs 2.15 a litre to touch Rs 68 in Delhi, where the cost of the fuel is among the cheapest in the country. This must be hurting the company’s margins while it transports its vehicles through the length and the breadth of the country from its factories in Haryana and the Gujarat plant owned by its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.