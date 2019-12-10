Maruti Suzuki's upcoming electric vehicle to be called Futuro-E?

With the buzz around electric vehicles getting stronger by the day, Maruti Suzuki is set to take its engagement in the space a notch higher as reports suggest it has locked in the name 'Futuro E' for its upcoming electric vehicle.

The carmaker has applied for a trademark for the above mentioned name and has been testing an international-spec electric WagonR for over a year now.

The Futuro-E concept is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The EV is expected to be a concept of a new entry-level vehicle based on the WagonR hatchback or even the S-Presso mini SUV.

As for the WagonR EV, it is expected to get both standard AC charging as well as DC fast charging. We expect it to use a 72 V system with a 25 kWh battery pack providing us with a range of around 130 km from full charge.