Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming electric vehicle to be called Futuro-E?

The carmaker has applied for a trademark for the above mentioned name and has been testing an international-spec electric WagonR for over a year now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With the buzz around electric vehicles getting stronger by the day, Maruti Suzuki is set to take its engagement in the space a notch higher as reports suggest it has locked in the name 'Futuro E' for its upcoming electric vehicle.

The carmaker has applied for a trademark  for the above mentioned name and has been testing an international-spec electric WagonR for over a year now.

The Futuro-E concept is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The EV is expected to be a concept of a new entry-level vehicle based on the WagonR hatchback or even the S-Presso mini SUV.

Close

As for the WagonR EV, it is expected to get both standard AC charging as well as DC fast charging. We expect it to use a 72 V system with a 25 kWh battery pack providing us with a range of around 130 km from full charge.

related news

Now, we have to wait until the 2020 Auto Expo begins to get a clearer picture of what shape the new Futuro-E will take. Either way, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, upon launch will go up against the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology

