Maruti Suzuki's Concept FUTURO-e: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the long-awaited reveal of its offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the FUTURO-e. Here is all you need to know ahead of its premiere at Auto Expo, The Motor Show 2020.

India's biggest carmaker teased a silhouetted image of the vehicle, which suggests that the electric car has a coupé style design. Maruti has dubbed it a fusion between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a coupe.

The image also suggests a crossover stance coupled with a sleek roofline.

"Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. It represents our vision for the Indian automobile market," a statement by CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering) at Maruti Suzuki India read.

The vehicle has been pegged as "an Indian car with global sensibilities", said Raman, adding that the design takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth to "draw inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature."

While the car is set to be presented at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki said it is still unclear about when the car will reach production standards. Further details are expected at the Expo.