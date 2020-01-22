App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki's Concept FUTURO-e: All you need to know

India's biggest carmaker teased a silhouetted image of the vehicle, which suggests that the electric car has a coupé style design.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki Concept FUTURO-e (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)
Maruti Suzuki Concept FUTURO-e (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the long-awaited reveal of its offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the FUTURO-e. Here is all you need to know ahead of its premiere at Auto Expo, The Motor Show 2020.

India's biggest carmaker teased a silhouetted image of the vehicle, which suggests that the electric car has a coupé style design. Maruti has dubbed it a fusion between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a coupe.

The image also suggests a crossover stance coupled with a sleek roofline.

Close

"Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. It represents our vision for the Indian automobile market," a statement by CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering) at Maruti Suzuki India read.

related news

The vehicle has been pegged as "an Indian car with global sensibilities", said Raman, adding that the design takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth to "draw inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature."

While the car is set to be presented at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki said it is still unclear about when the car will reach production standards. Further details are expected at the Expo.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Auto #Future-e #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.