Maruti Suzuki upgrades cabin air filters to PM 2.5 system

Considering the global pandemic situation, it is no surprise that new cars are being offered with features like PM 2.5 filters. Maruti has gone a step further to launch its own filter.

Maruti Suzuki earlier used PM 10 filter in its cars that were not capable of filtering out smaller particles such as diesel smoke, tobacco smoke and smog. The new filter is capable of filtering all types of smoke in addition to dust, dirt and fly ash up to PM 2.5 levels.

As per a report in Team-BHP, the filter is made of a high quality, electrostatic non-woven fabric. But the downside of the filter will be a shorter replacement interval, Priced at Rs 599, the new filter will have to be replaced every 10,000 km or every year, whichever comes earlier.

The filter is available on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza. These filters come equipped standard with new cars but can also be fitted to existing models.