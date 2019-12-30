App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki updates Vitara Brezza Facelift: Here is how

The Indian automobile manufacturer has made subtle revisions to the car’s design and is expected to offer it with a BSVI-compliant petrol engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is due for an update in 2020. The sub-4-metre SUV was recently spotted in an undisguised avatar, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The Indian automobile manufacturer has made subtle revisions to the car’s design and is expected to offer it with a BSVI-compliant petrol engine. The SUV gets a twin slat chrome grille, new headlamps which could be LED units and a redesigned front bumper. It also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels, though they could be offered with the top trim only.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer with the SUV’s’ new Smartplay infotainment system, as well as cruise control, phone app connectivity, climate control, a multi-information display and keyless entry with push-button start. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors are expected to be offered as standard.

The Vitara Brezza could be offered with a BSVI-compliant petrol unit, though its specifications are yet to be revealed. It could either be a 1.2-litre Dualjet unit from the Baleno which makes 90PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, or a 1.5-litre K15B engine from the Ertiga which makes 105PS/138Nm. Both engines should be offered with a Smart-hybrid system with torque boost and Auto start-stop functions.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo in 2020 and could give it a price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Vitara Brezza will be pitted against the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends #Vitara Brezza

