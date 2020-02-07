App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki unveils petrol variant of S -Cross; launch scheduled for mid-March

The switch from diesel to petrol may see a Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh discount on the Rs 8.81 lakh ex-showroom price of the outgoing model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Putting an end to speculations, Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the petrol variant of S-Cross.

Externally, the S-Cross remains identical to the outgoing BS-IV version and that mostly due to the facelift it received in 2017. However, the SUV gets the same K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine as the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz. It is capable of churning out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options too are the same as other cars. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as a 4-speed torque convertor automatic unit. The engine on the old-gen S-cross made 90 PS of power and came paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The new S-cross, unlike the other cars, still receives the company's Suzuki hybrid Vehicle system (SHVS) mild hybrid system and only in the automatic transmission variant.

The S-Cross is sold through the Nexa network and carries forward the tech from the older gen too. it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, LED projector headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The car is slated for a mid-March launch.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki S-cross #Technology #trends

