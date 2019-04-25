App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki to stop mass production of diesel cars from April 2020

Maruti is the first company in India to declare a ‘no-diesel’ plan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shoppers have less than a year to choose a diesel-powered hatchback from Maruti Suzuki as the company will bring down the curtains on them starting next fiscal.

The car market leader will phase out all models with diesel engines less than 1.5 litres in view of the Bharat Stage VI emission norms kicking in from April 1, 2020.

Maruti is the first company in India to declare a ‘no-diesel’ plan in the compact segment which made up nearly half of its total domestic sales last year.

Diesel cars command less than 25 percent of Maruti’s total domestic passenger vehicles sales currently, as per company executives. The company said it will produce diesel models purely based on consumer demand.

related news

This share is expected to slide further after BS-VI comes in given the expanded price difference between petrol and diesel models. Diesel is expected to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh more than the petrol version, up from around Rs 1 lakh currently.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki said, “The cost of upgrading small diesel engine to BS-VI standard will be significant. With the price increase, diesel cars will become unviable. We will stop selling diesel vehicles from April 1, 2020.”

The Delhi-based company has compact cars and sedans such as Swift, Dzire, Baleno, S-Cross, Ignis and Ciaz powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine. The compact sports utility vehicle Brezza is also powered by the same engine. Brezza does not have a petrol engine as of now.

“The segment where we may look at having a BS-VI compliant diesel engine is the 1500cc segment. Nothing below that. If there is demand, we will develop a 1500 cc diesel vehicle within a reasonable period of time”, added Bhargava.

On March 28 Maruti introduced an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Ciaz. The same engine will also be seen on the Ertiga people carrier in the coming weeks and perhaps on the Brezza too.

Italian carmaker Fiat who was the original manufacturer of the 1.3-litre diesel had decided against upgrading the engine due to cost concerns. Suzuki manufactured the same engine under a licence agreement with Fiat.

Earlier on April 25, Bhargava also said Maruti Suzuki will phase out the diesel version of the Super Carry by the end of this financial year and replace it with petrol and CNG versions.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Slow motion song review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Ankita Lokhande Spotted Kissing Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Video Goes Viral

Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30

Diljit Dosanjh Releases Audio of New Single Kylie + Kareena

Asian Boxing Championships: Kavinder, Pooja, Deepak and Ashish Enter F ...

'Don't Want Facility to Be Abused': Sri Lanka Suspends Visas on Arriva ...

RPF Sub Inspector Result 2019 Declared on si2.rpfonlinereg.org

Critics Impressed with Avengers Endgame, Call It 'Epic Spectacle'

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Re ...

Goa HSSC Result 2019 Date and Time Confirmed: List of Websites

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

Closing Bell: Nifty settles April F&O expiry below 11,650, Sensex slip ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Cash buffers extremely strong, 'fairly optimistic' about the future, s ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.