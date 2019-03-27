Maruti Suzuki to source Brezza from Toyota, board clears two more proposals

The board of Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, has approved company’s plans to source its mini SUV Brezza from Toyota, without having to make any investment in its partner's capacity.

The Brezza will be manufactured at one of the two factories of Toyota Kirloskar Motors from 2022.

Under the arrangement, Toyota will also sell Brezza, but with modifications. This will be the second Suzuki model that Toyota will sell. The first is Baleno, which will be sold by Toyota later this year.

The agreement is part of the MoU signed by Toyota and Suzuki in February 2017, under which the two will mutually supply products and components.

The MoU also entails business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.

The Brezza, a sub-four meter urban SUV, clocks an average of 13,000 units sales every month. The changes that Toyota intends to make to the Brezza before retailing it through its showrooms, remains undisclosed.

"If in future Maruti Suzuki has to rearrange production then it will have the flexibility to source the Brezza from Toyota as per requirement," said an industry source.

It has been further decided that Maruti Suzuki will continue to be the sole manufacturer of the Baleno. A derivative of the car will be sold to Toyota Kirloskar. "This will result in incremental sales for the company," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Further the maker of Swift and Dzire said that ‘Toyota Hybrid System will be provided in future products of the company, which will help it become a front runner of clean technology in mass market and help in sustainable development of Indian Automotive Industry’.

Last week, the two companies increased their sphere of partnership to now include joint production, the popularization of electrified vehicles, the sharing of engines and the inclusion of more commonly used car models.

Longest serving CEO

Further the board also approved the reappointment of Kenichi Ayukawa, the serving managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, for a further period of three years with effect from April, 1, 2019.

With this extension Ayukawa will become the longest serving MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki after being appointed first in 2013, surpassing Jagdish Khattar.

“We hereby intimate that the board approved the following the reappointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019 on the existing terms and conditions including remuneration”, added the company.