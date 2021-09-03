MARKET NEWS

Maruti Suzuki to recall 1.8 lakh cars to inspect motor generators

These vehicles are said to be manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020. The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
This is the second vehicle recall by Maruti Suzuki in less than 10 months.

This is the second vehicle recall by Maruti Suzuki in less than 10 months.

 
 
Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of 1,81,754 units of petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 to inspect/replace motor-generators free of cost.

These vehicles are said to be manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020. The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021.

The car market leader has advised owners of these vehicles to avoid driving through water-logged areas. “Customers are requested to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles”, Maruti Suzuki said.

Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops. Alternatively, owners of these suspected vehicles can check if their vehicle is on the recall list through an online check using the vehicle’s chassis number.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

This is the second vehicle recall by Maruti Suzuki in less than 10 months. In November last year, the Delhi-based company had recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco to fix an issue with the vehicle’s headlamp. The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019, and February 25, 2020.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:36 pm

