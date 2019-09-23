Maruti Suzuki teases production spec S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of its first mini cross-hatchback on September 30. The company recently teased the production-spec exterior design of the S-Presso via an online video.

Sticking to the original Future-S Concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the S-Presso gets an upright nose with a sleek grille and square headlamps, which are complemented by a tough-looking bumper. It also gets a sharply raked A-pillar which gives the car an upright stance. Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the S-Presso with body cladding to beef it up.

The mini cross-hatchback was previously spotted under testing, which had already revealed some exterior elements of the car. However, its leaked spec sheet reveals that it is a little smaller than the Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki has not officially unveiled the interiors of the car, though the Future-S Concept featured a circular instrument cluster, with a centrally mounted speedometer. The car is also expected to be equipped with the company’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It could also get a digital instrument display, power windows, keyless entry with push-button start and projector headlamps.

The S-Presso will be powered by a 1-litre K10B petrol engine, with BSVI compliance. It should make 68PS of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT offered as an option.