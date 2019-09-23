Maruti Suzuki teases production spec S-Presso

The mini cross-hatchback was previously spotted under testing, which had already revealed some exterior elements of the car.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of its first mini cross-hatchback on September 30. The company recently teased the production-spec exterior design of the S-Presso via an online video.
Sticking to the original Future-S Concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the S-Presso gets an upright nose with a sleek grille and square headlamps, which are complemented by a tough-looking bumper. It also gets a sharply raked A-pillar which gives the car an upright stance. Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the S-Presso with body cladding to beef it up.
The mini cross-hatchback was previously spotted under testing, which had already revealed some exterior elements of the car. However, its leaked spec sheet reveals that it is a little smaller than the Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki has not officially unveiled the interiors of the car, though the Future-S Concept featured a circular instrument cluster, with a centrally mounted speedometer. The car is also expected to be equipped with the company’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It could also get a digital instrument display, power windows, keyless entry with push-button start and projector headlamps.
The S-Presso will be powered by a 1-litre K10B petrol engine, with BSVI compliance. It should make 68PS of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT offered as an option.Maruti Suzuki is expected to give the car an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 4 lakh and it will be pitted against Datsun Redi-GO and Renault Kwid among others.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.