Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition launched, gets new accessories but with price increase

Maruti Suzuki has just launched the Swift Limited Edition. Available across all variants, it is essentially an accessories package that is fitted to both the exteriors as well as the interiors of the car.

The Swift Limited Edition has been launched to entice customers during the festive season. And while the changes are only cosmetic, the accessories cannot be bought separately and fitted to an existing Swift.

Changes to the outside include gloss black paint for both bumpers, and side skirts, and rear spoiler. The window gets rain deflectors as well as a black trim. On the inside, the Swift gets sportier seat covers.

Mechanicals remain the same – an 83 PS producing 1.2-litre K12B engine. However, a facelifted Swift is in the works and while taking design cues from its international counterpart, the new K12C engine that does duty on the Baleno and Dzire will also make its way to the Swift.

The Swift Limited Edition has been priced at a premium of Rs 24,999 across the board. This gives it a starting price of Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).