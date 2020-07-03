App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki starts leasing service in Bengaluru and Gurugram

Rolled out as a pilot programme in partnership with Orix, the service allows customers to lease out a car from Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. Unlike the company’s other schemes, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is aimed towards individuals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Maruti Suzuki has just launched a car leasing service in Gurugram and Bengaluru called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe.

The lease period is offered for a period of 24, 36 and 48 months with a lock-in period of 12, 18 and 24 months respectively. If a customer wants to return the car before the lock-in period, the rest of the locked-in months have to be paid for plus 3 months cost. After the lock-in period, 1-3 months payments will have to be made.

As with any leasing service a customer has to choose from Maruti Suzuki’s lineup of cars, make his choice of variant and colour options and choose the tenure. After filling out all the required forms and depending on availability, the car should be available within 15 days.

After receiving the car, Orix manages all post-sales, maintenance and insurance claims services. The lease can be extended too, provided a written request is sent 30 days before the service ends.

Maruti has the Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Ciaz and the XL6 available for leasing.
tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Subscribe #Technology

