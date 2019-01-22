App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki starts booking for updated Baleno

The new Baleno can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on January 22 said it has commenced bookings for updated version of its premium hatchback Baleno.

The new Baleno can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000, MSI said in a statement.

The company expects to launch the model later this month or early next month.

Giving details about the model, MSI said the updated Baleno will come with new and aggressive front design.

The model will offer additional safety features like speed alert system, co-driver seat belt reminder and rear parking assist sensors, it added.

These features are over and above the standard dual airbags, child seat restrain system (ISOFIX), pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts and ABS with EBD.

Since 2016, Baleno has featured among India's top selling cars. With 14 per cent growth in first nine months of 2018-19 over last year, Baleno holds the industry record of fastest 5 lakh sales milestone within a record time of 38 months.

The company has sold over 5.2 lakh units of the model cumulatively till date.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.