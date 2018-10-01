App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 10:39 AM IST
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki September sales fall 0.5% YoY to 1.62 lakh units

Higher fuel cost, product price hikes, increasing interest rates and the on-going shraadh period hit the company's retail and wholesale sales

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, reported a year-on-year fall of 0.5 percent in its sales for September to 1.62 lakh units as subdued demand in the domestic market and weak exports impacted volumes.

Higher fuel cost, product price hikes, increasing interest rates and the on-going shraadh period (considered inauspicious for new purchases among Hindus) hit the company's retail and wholesale sales.

The company had sold 1.63 lakh vehicles in September last year.

Maruti's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market grew by a mere 0.7 percent year on year to 1.51 lakh units in September. The growth was primarily due to sales of utility vehicles like Vitara and Ertiga and of vans like Omni and Eeco.

The auto maker's passenger car sales for the month gone by fell 1.4 percent to 1.15 lakh units following a dip in demand for Alto and Wagon R, and subdued demand for Swift, Celerio, Baleno and Dzire.

The company's exports fell 25 percent on year to 8,740 units.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 10:39 am

