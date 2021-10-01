MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 46% to 86,380 units in September

The company had sold 1,60,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September.

The company had sold 1,60,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales slipped 54.9 per cent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020, it added.

"Sales volume of the company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the auto major stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 45.18 per cent to 14,936 units as compared to 27,246 in the same month last year.

Close

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 75.19 per cent to 20,891 units as against 84,213 cars in September last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined 36.04 per cent to 981 units as compared with 1,534 units in September 2020.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, fell 22.11 per cent to 18,459 units as compared to 23,699 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports however jumped over two folds at 17,565 units as against 7,834 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.