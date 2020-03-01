App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 1% in Feb to 1,47,110 units

The company had sold 1,48,682 units in February last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.1% decline in sales at 1,47,110 units in February. The company had sold 1,48,682 units in February last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales dropped 1.6% to 1,36,849 units last month as against 1,39,100 units in February 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and WagonR, stood at 27,499 units as compared with 24,751 units in the same month last year, up 11.1%.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined 3.9% to 69,828 units as against 72,678 cars in February last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales stood at 2,544 units as compared with 3,084 units in February 2019.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 3.5% to 22,604 units as compared with 21,834 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in February were up 7.1% at 10,261 units as against 9,582 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki #MSI

