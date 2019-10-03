Maruti Suzuki S-Presso variants and features explained

Maruti Suzuki recently launched its first mini-cross hatchback, the S-Presso. With a base price of Rs 3.69 lakh, the S-Presso is offered in three trims and four variants. Here is a closer look at each of them.

1. Std

The base model is the Std trim which gets all the basic features such as a pair of twin-chamber headlamps, side body cladding, digital instrument cluster, bottle holder, sun visor and reclining front seats. Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the base model with safety features such as one airbag for the driver, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and speed alert system. The digital instrument cluster also misses out on fuel consumption indicator and gear shift indicator. Maruti Suzuki has also skipped on an infotainment system, power steering, front power windows and internally adjustable ORVMs, among others.

2. Lxi

The next trim after the base model, the LXi variant gets an AC and power steering over the Std. trim. It still misses out on body-coloured exterior parts, as well as wheel covers, a roof antenna and an infotainment system. Technically Maruti Suzuki has just added an air-conditioning system and power steering to justify the higher trim. It costs marginally higher than the base trim at Rs 4.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Vxi

The Vxi trim is the second-highest variant of the S-Presso. It gets almost the entire bag of goodies offered by Maruti Suzuki, including body-coloured bumpers, roof antenna and full wheel covers. It also gets front power windows, keyless entry and an entertainment system with SmartPlay dock, two speakers and Bluetooth/AUX/USB connectivity. It also gets improved safety features such as speed-sensitive auto-door lock and central locking. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Vxi with an optional automatic gearbox, while the instrument cluster displays additional information such as fuel consumption, gear shift indicator, gear position indicator (For the automatic gearbox) and distance to empty. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 4.24 lakh for the manual and Rs 4.67 lakh for the automatic option.

4. Vxi+