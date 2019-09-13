App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso spotted; launch on September 30

Though the front wasn’t photographed, it is expected that the S-Presso will get a high bonnet line and a chunky grille.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming hatchback S-Presso was recently spotted under testing in a production-ready state. Since the car was spotted without camouflage, it can be expected that its launch should be scheduled for September 30.

The spy shots indicate the car has a tall ride height, which is further emphasized by large, dark inserts on the bumper. It also gets slight bulges along the sides and around the reflectors. The photos also indicate a high window-line, a fat C-pillar and sleek tail lamps.

Though the front wasn’t photographed, it is expected that the S-Presso will get a high bonnet line and a chunky grille. The headlamps are also expected to be large, angular halogen units.

Close

Maruti Suzuki could equip the S-Presso with a BSVI-compliant 1-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 54 PS of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque. It should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox though an AMT gearbox could be offered as an option. The S-Presso will act as a slightly larger alternative to its sibling, the Alto.

related news

The company is expected to give the car a base price around Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against Renault’s upcoming Kwid facelift, among others.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #S-Presso #Technology #trends

