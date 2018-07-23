Maruti Suzuki rolls out its 20 millionth car in India

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car manufacturer has announced the production of its 20 millionth car. It took the company 34 years to get to this milestone. Only five million were produced in the first 21 years. But with time, production got faster and the last five million cars were the fastest to be produced, at 18 months.

The first Maruti Suzuki car was produced way back in December 1983 and the owner, Harpal Singh was selected via a lucky draw. India's then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, herself handed over the car keys to Singh.

At present, Maruti has two production facilities and makes about 16 models for the Indian market. These cars are also exported to over 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Japan, Africa and Latin America.

Speaking about the achievement, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, Kenichi Ayukawa said, “We would like to thank all our valued customers, business partners, Government, investors and all stakeholders. The 20 million production milestone is a testimony of trust in brand Maruti Suzuki. For over three decades, Maruti Suzuki has worked to listen and meet the evolving customer aspirations with contemporary products of global quality. We are committed to serve customers with products and services, which are best in quality, safety and ahead in technology.”

Maruti Suzuki has now planned an aggressive roadmap involving electric cars. Its first fully electric car is set to launch in 2020 and will be a WagonR electric. They also plan to launch electric options with some of their other cars like the Baleno, DZire, Swift, and Alto.