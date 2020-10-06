Maruti Suzuki reportedly starts assembling Jimny SUV in India

Earlier this year, at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny, an offroading SUV that could take the fight right back to the Mahindra Thar.

Now there is a report from auto forum Team-BHP that the assembly of the Jimny has already begun at Maruti’s Manesar plant with one unit of the SUV already complete. The plant however, had to use imported components.

It is no secret that the Jimny has gained immense popularity and the company has not been able to keep up with supply. There are also rumours that the Jimny will be launching in India very soon with the five-door variant featuring a slightly roomier cabin. This will take on the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha but how it will actually match up will have to be seen.

The three-door variant will be mainly for exports with assembly taking place with the help of kits imported from Japan.

The five-door Jimny that India gets on the other hand could carry an aggressive price tag in the range of Rs 9-12 lakh and could be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa dealerships. Expect an India launch some time in 2022. Engine configurations could remain the same as the global-spec Jimny, i.e. a 1.5-litre petrol paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed AMT.