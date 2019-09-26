App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki releases teaser video of S-Presso ahead of launch

The video released by Maruti Suzuki shows the S-Presso with a stubby nose and a sleek grille, with chrome elements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After teasing its upcoming launch, Maruti Suzuki has officially taken the wraps off its first mini cross-hatchback, the S-Presso. Scheduled for an official launch on September 30 and will fit between the smaller Alto and a larger WagonR.

The video released by Maruti Suzuki shows the S-Presso with a stubby nose and a sleek grille, with chrome elements. It gets a pair of halogen headlamps which merge into the grille while the bumper is clad in black for a rugged look. The mini cross-hatch gets slightly flared wheel arches which house 14-inch steel wheels. The car gets an upright tailgate, with halogen tail lamps.

Adhering to the Future-S concept showcased by Maruti Suzuki, the interior is equipped with a Mini Cooper-like round console in the centre. A fully digital instrument cluster occupies the upper half, while the centre houses the touchscreen infotainment system. The AC vents and the central console were seen with orange accents, but these could be colour-coordinated with the exterior shade.

Close

Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the S-Presso with dual airbags, steering-mounted audio controls, Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, and manual HVAC. It could also get keyless entry with push-button start and multi-info display.

related news

The car will be equipped with a BSVI-compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine which makes 68 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the company has confirmed it will also offer an AMT gearbox as an option.

The S-Presso is expected to have a base price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against rivals such as the Datsun redi-GO and the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift, among others.

Check out the teaser here:



First Published on Sep 26, 2019 12:16 pm

