COVID-19 | Maruti Suzuki partners Zydus Hospitals for multispecialty hospital in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki in partnership with Zydus Hospitals has inaugurated a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

Built at a cost of Rs 126 crore, the hospital has been 100 percent funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker.

The hospital which will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group, it will also assist in taking care of Covid-19 patients, the Delhi-based carmaker said in a statement.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid care facility to help fight the pandemic”.

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people of Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds basis the demand.

The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility which is spread over an area of 7.5 acres and claims to be the first one in the area with super specialization services, Maruti Suzuki added.

The hospital offers services such as emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother and childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine.

The premises will also have an integrated residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for staff employed in managing operations of the hospital. It has facilities like a gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, library and garden for the staff.