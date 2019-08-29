App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki offers doorstep car care with ‘Service on Wheels’

Maruti Suzuki is offering its customers a chance to get their free services done as well, alongside the standard paid services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to provide better after-sales service, Maruti Suzuki has launched its doorstep car care service called “Service on Wheels”. The Indo-Japanese automobile manufacturer has setup smart workshops to service and maintain cars which find it difficult to reach a service center.

Maruti Suzuki is offering its customers a chance to get their free services done as well, alongside the standard paid services. The company will be providing smart workshops with tools to handle repairs, oil changes, under-body inspections, and filter cleaning. Maruti Suzuki has covered all its engine options in the workshop, including petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

This service network is expected to increase Maruti Suzuki’s already vast network of 3,600 workshops across 1,800 major and minor cities in India. The company joined the list of automobile manufacturers who also offer some form of a workshop on wheels. This list includes popular names like Tata, Hyundai, and Toyota. Mercedes-Benz took a slight detour as it offers a comfortable mobile lounge for their customers while the vehicle undergoes a checkup.

Close
Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Service on Wheels #Technology #trends

