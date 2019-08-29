Maruti Suzuki offers doorstep car care with ‘Service on Wheels’

In a bid to provide better after-sales service, Maruti Suzuki has launched its doorstep car care service called “Service on Wheels”. The Indo-Japanese automobile manufacturer has setup smart workshops to service and maintain cars which find it difficult to reach a service center.

Maruti Suzuki is offering its customers a chance to get their free services done as well, alongside the standard paid services. The company will be providing smart workshops with tools to handle repairs, oil changes, under-body inspections, and filter cleaning. Maruti Suzuki has covered all its engine options in the workshop, including petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

This service network is expected to increase Maruti Suzuki’s already vast network of 3,600 workshops across 1,800 major and minor cities in India. The company joined the list of automobile manufacturers who also offer some form of a workshop on wheels. This list includes popular names like Tata, Hyundai, and Toyota. Mercedes-Benz took a slight detour as it offers a comfortable mobile lounge for their customers while the vehicle undergoes a checkup.