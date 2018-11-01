Maruti Suzuki offers discounts on cars to battle insurance premium hike

Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have been forced to increase discounts ahead of festive season to beat the sombre market and woo buyers. High fuel costs, hiked insurance rates and lending rates have impacted sales at the retail level.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki said it offered more discounts on vehicles during the second quarter ended September 2018 than it did in the same quarter last year in a desperate attempt to push volumes at the retail end.

Average discounts offered by the maker of Swift, Dzire and Baleno rose 23 percent to Rs 18,750 per vehicle, a rise of Rs 3,500 per vehicle from the last quarter.

Dealers of Hyundai, the country’s second-largest maker of passenger vehicles, have also reported too a rise in discounts to attract buyers.

Maruti Suzuki posted its first drop in net profit in 17 quarters during the September quarter hit by a 1.5 percent decline in sales to 484,848 units. The company however said it is committed to delivering double digit growth for the year.

“We are on track to achieve double digit growth as far as H1 is concerned. Retails during the festivals were flat but bookings are good and we believe demand should pick up during Dhanteras and Diwali”, said R S Kalsi, senior executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki.

Sales during the festive season (usually a period spread over 2 weeks) typically account for 30 percent of the 3.28 million clocked by the industry in a year. Manufacturers try to make up for any dip during the previous months by pushing out more volumes during the festive days through discounts.

Further, Maruti Suzuki is looking to boost localisation of components and is working with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation scouting for ways to achieve that.

Ajay Seth, CFO, Maruti Suzuki said, “There are some technology challenges when it comes to localization of components. But we are examining along with our parent. There is also a definitive plan on what we are going to localize in the next one year. And it is a large chunk that we are looking to localize. Because the direction is pretty clear, you cannot depend on high import content although we are much less than the industry”.

As far as royalty payment to its parent is concerned 40 percent of Maruti Suzuki’s volumes have moved to rupee denomination while the balance is still in the Japanese currency. Brezza, Dzire, Swift and Ignis have moved to rupee. For the second quarter Maruti’s royalty payout stood at 5.7 percent.