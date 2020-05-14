Maruti Suzuki offers benefits up to Rs 48,000 on facelifted 2020 Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has just announced benefits for customers opting to buy the 2020 Dzire of up to Rs 48,000. The car had been launched just before the nationwide lockdown came into effect. Like all auto manufacturers, deliveries took a beating due to COVID-19.

The new Dzire facelift sees a lot of upgrades from its predecessor including a new front grille and bumper, fog lamp housings and redesigned rear bumper. The alloys too have been replaced with a new set.

The sedan is now powered by a BS-VI compliant K12C petrol engine. The diesel engine option has been taken off the shelves, however, not only for the Dzire but other Maruti Suzuki cars as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed gearbox as well as AMT.

On the inside, the Dzire gets the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a dual-tone paint scheme. The new Dzire also gets hill hold assist and electronic stability control as upgrades.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire currently starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh going up to Rs 8.81 lakh for the spec'd out variant. The benefits that the company is offering now, however, is a flat discount of Rs 20,000, a 25,000 and Rs 3,000 worth additional benefits. The sedan goes up against the likes of the Tata Tigor, the Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and the new Hyundai Aura.