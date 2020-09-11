Maruti Suzuki offers benefits up to Rs 45,000 on all Nexa cars

To boost sales ahead of the festive period, Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits on all Nexa cars in September.

The discounts and benefits, which is in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 45,000, are available on all Nexa cars including the Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross and XL6. The company is also providing a Rs 5,000 discount that will only be available during the ‘Shradh’ period.

Available in only a petrol model now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was added to the company’s line-up only recently. Previously, the car was available in only the diesel version. The new 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine churns out 105 PS and 138 Nm of torque. Buyers can avail of a Rs 5,000 corporate discount and an additional Rs 5,000 during the Shradh period, but no cash discounts are being offered.

To raise the premium and luxury of the Ertiga, the company launched the XL6 under the Nexa umbrella. Changes aren’t only limited to cosmetics, but the XL6 rides on a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105 PS. The car also gets the company’s mild hybrid tech. The XL6 can fetch an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 in addition to the Shradh scheme.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno directly competes with rivals such as the Hyundai i20 Elite and the Tata Altroz, but it is still known for its fairly spacious cabin. It gets two engine options: 1.2-litre dual jet with SHVS tech and a 1.2-litre K12B petrol. The Baleno fetches a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on all trims, except the Sigma, which only gets Rs 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also available.

Maruti’s flagship sedan gets a 105 PS 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that boasts of refinement and efficiency. It helps that it comes with the company’s SHVS mild hybrid tech. All trims of the Ciaz except the Alpha manual are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. All trims, however, receive an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis received a face lift earlier this year along with an emissions upgrade to a new 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Ignis is also the tall-boy of the Maruti’s Nexa range of cars and fetches a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on all trims, except the Zeta, which gets Rs 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also on offer.