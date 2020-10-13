172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|maruti-suzuki-nexa-offers-festive-discounts-up-to-rs-62200-5957791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Nexa offers festive discounts up to Rs 62,200

The Maruti XL6 MUV receives benefits of up to Rs 44,200, with exchange bonuses of up to Rs 20,000. The XL6 is essentially a premium Ertiga, but it does get slightly different styling to make it stand out

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
With the festive season just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has announced pretty exciting offers up to Rs 62,000 on its Nexa line-up of cars.

Premium hatchback Baleno gets benefits of up to Rs 42,000, including an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000. All of Maruti’s cars now are petrol only models and the Baleno is no different. However, it does get an option between a conventional petrol and a mild-hybrid variant. Transmission options include both a manual and a CVT automatic.

The Maruti XL6 MUV receives benefits of up to Rs 44,200, with exchange bonuses of up to Rs 20,000. The XL6 is essentially a premium Ertiga, but it does get slightly different styling to make it stand out. It gets a one 1.5 litre mild hybrid petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or a four- speed automatic.

Next in line is the Ignis. Possibly one of Maruti’s funkiest cars, this little hatch receives benefits amounting to Rs 59,200, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Again only a 1.3-litre petrol engine with an option between manual and automatic transmissions.

The Ciaz, too, receives benefits of up to Rs 59,200, including an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The mid-sized sedan is available with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

And finally, Maruti's cross-over S-Cross. This is available with benefits amounting to Rs 62,200, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. Engine option is limited to a 1.5 litre mild-hybrid with either five-speed manual or a four-speed torque convertor.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 02:54 pm

