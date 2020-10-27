172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|maruti-suzuki-microsoft-research-develop-tech-for-testing-applicants-seeking-drivers-license-6022201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft Research develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver's license

The technology – HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) – has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, MSI said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said the company in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s license.

The technology – HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) – has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, MSI said in a statement.

The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India, it added.

Close
"HAMS, developed in partnership with Microsoft Research India, is an important tool to modernise the driving license test in our country. Starting with ADTC Dehradun, this technology will be introduced in more centres across several states,” MSI Executive Advisor Ajay Kumar Tomer said.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Microsoft Research India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.