Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft Research develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver's license

The technology – HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) – has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, MSI said in a statement.
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said the company in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s license.
The technology – HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) – has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun, in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand, MSI said in a statement.
The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India, it added.