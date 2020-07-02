App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle lease subscription service

The subscription service will begin as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru and will be initially available on Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA Channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA Channel, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched its vehicle lease subscription service for individual customers under 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' brand.

The company said it has tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the subscription service in India.

The subscription service will begin as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru and will be initially available on Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA Channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA Channel, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Maruti Suzuki India joins rival Hyundai Motor India, which had last year launched its subscription model initially in six cities across India as part of its partnership with self-drive car-sharing firm Revv.

related news

Similarly, MG Motor India also offers its subscription services through a strategic tie-up with Myles, the car sharing and car subscription company from Carzonrent.

In May this year, German car maker Volkswagen had also launched its car-leasing schemes allowing customers to lease all BS-VI compliant cars in its portfolio with a minimum lock-in period ranging from 2-4 years.

Automobile industry players are looking at new ways of pushing sales and making vehicles accessible to customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has added a further blow to the sector that was reeling through a prolonged slump from last year.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.