App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki launches new WagonR at Rs 4.19 lakh

The new WagonR comes with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre powertrain. It also comes with an automatic gear shift variant.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on January 23 launched a new version of its hatchback WagonR priced between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new WagonR comes with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre powertrain. It also comes with an automatic gear shift variant.

The one litre manual versions are priced at Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 4.69 lakh while the automated gear shift trim is tagged at Rs 5.16 lakh.

The 1.2 litre variants are priced between Rs 4.89 lakh and Rs 5.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

related news

"I am sure, the all-new WagonR will become a preferred choice just not for families but also for young and dynamic buyers," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters here.

The vehicle has been developed on the Suzuki's fifth generation HEARTECT platform and is wider and longer than its outgoing version.

As a result, the boot space has also gone up in the new model to 341 litres.

The company said, use of high tensile steel has improved the overall safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance in the new offering.

The third generation WagonR comes with various safety features like driver airbag, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

The company has already received 12,000 bookings for the model.

MSI has sold around 22 lakh units of the model till date in the country.

As per the company, the new WagonR with one litre engine will deliver a fuel efficiency of 22.5 km per litre while the bigger 1.2 litre petrol powertain would return efficiency of 21.5 km per litre.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.