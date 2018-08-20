Maruti Suzuki launches new Ciaz Facelift priced at Rs 8.19 lakh

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the new Ciaz at a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The sedan is now offered with a new 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine replacing the older 1.4 litre.

Also new is the next generation smart hybrid technology with lithium-ion battery on the petrol Ciaz which churns out peak power of 77kW (up by 13 percent).

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said, “The new Ciaz comes powered by K15 smart hybrid gasoline engine. It is the first car in India to be powered by next generation smart hybrid technology with lithium-ion battery. With fresh changes, we are confident that the new Ciaz will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 21.56 km/l in manual petrol variants and 28.09 km/l in diesel. The 1.3 litre DDiS smart hybrid diesel engine option will continue to be offered on the Ciaz.

As for the changes Maruti Suzuki has altered the front with the addition of a new grille and a new bumper. LED projector headlamps go automatic with in-built day time running lights (DRL). LED fog lamps get chrome garnish coupled with chrome bezels on front and rear fascia.

On the interiors the Ciaz gets wood grain accents with low gloss finish, satin chrome highlights on dashboard & door trims, new 4.2 inch multi information display and Eco illumination in speedometer which changes color based on the driving pattern.

Launched in 2014 the Ciaz was the replacement model for the SX4. The sedan was shifted to the Nexa series of dealerships to highlight its premium quotient. The car has received a few cosmetic upgrades since its debut but is yet to undergo a full body update.

The new Ciaz will battle for space against established line of models including Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Ciaz has been the top sold product in the mid-size sedan space with average monthly volumes of 4323 units in the last one year. Honda’s City comes close second with average sales of 4153 followed by the Verna with sales of 3828. As per Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has seen sales of over 2,20,000 units since launch.