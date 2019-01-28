App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki launches new Baleno priced between Rs 5.4- 8.77 lakh

The updated Baleno features a new sporty front grill with wider stance, apart from having precision cut smoked two tone 16 inch alloy wheels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on January 28 launched an updated version of its popular premium hatchback Baleno, priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The updated Baleno features a new sporty front grill with wider stance, apart from having precision cut smoked two tone 16 inch alloy wheels, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Besides, it also has a new infotainment system with rear parking camera integration, navigation with live traffic and vehicle information, and alerts on the screen further add to the driving convenience, it added.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said, "Keeping our customer centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand's appeal".

related news

He said the Baleno has been a resounding success for Maruti Suzuki in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment.

"Recently, it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lakh sales within a record time of 38 months," Kalsi added.

The Baleno continues to be available in both 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engines options.

The petrol variant is priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 7.45 lakh for manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is pegged between Rs 7.48 and Rs 8.77 lakh.

The diesel variant is available only in manual transmission option priced between Rs 6.6 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI said the new Baleno has safety features, including dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.