Maruti Suzuki launches India’s first mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST

Aligned with the government’s clean and green initiatives, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype has been designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 percent (E20) and 85 percent (E85) fuel.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) informed the exchanges on December 12 that it has unveiled the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi. The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car was launched in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Aligned with the government’s clean and green initiatives, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype has been designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 percent (E20) and 85 percent (E85) fuel. The car is designed and developed locally by engineers of Maruti Suzuki, with necessary support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle has an upgraded engine designed specifically to use higher ethanol-blended petrol. To make the engine compatible with higher ethanol blends (E20-E85), new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection have been built. Further, components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector, among others, have been developed along with the upgradation of other mechanical components to ensure engine as well as vehicle durability.

To align with the latest regulations, Maruti Suzuki has developed engine management system strategies and emission control systems to comply with the stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms.

“Being the first-time development for such a technology for Indian conditions and being targeted to fully meet the stringent emission norms, Maruti Suzuki plans to do extensive evaluation of this technology in the Indian market with Indian ethanol-blended fuel,” the carmaker said in a press release.

At the occasion of the prototype launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing the country’s oil import burden and improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC, Japan, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle emboldens the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts.”