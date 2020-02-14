Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI Ertiga S-CNG, check out price here

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS-VI variant of the Ertiga CNG with a slight increase in price. The new car is the second BS-VI compliant S-CNG vehicle and is the only factory fitted CNG MPV in India.

Apart from the engine upgrade, nothing else has changed in the car. The S-CNG is still available in only the mid-spec trim and offers the same list of features as the previous Ertiga CNG.

The CNG variant was first offered in July 2019 and the upgraded BS-VI compliant model gives a marginally lower ARAI average of 26.08 km/kg as compared to the 26.2 km/kg on the BS-IV variant.

Maruti offers the S-CNG on the Ertiga's K15B petrol engine which makes a lower 92 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque when run on CNG alone. Like the rest of the S-CNG cars, the Ertiga is also fitted with interdependent ECU and an intelligent delivery system for better economy and performance.

In terms of pricing, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).