App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI Ertiga S-CNG, check out price here

The S-CNG is still available in only the mid-spec trim and offers the same list of features as the previous Ertiga CNG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS-VI variant of the Ertiga CNG with a slight increase in price. The new car is the second BS-VI compliant S-CNG vehicle and is the only factory fitted CNG MPV in India.

Apart from the engine upgrade, nothing else has changed in the car. The S-CNG is still available in only the mid-spec trim and offers the same list of features as the previous Ertiga CNG.

The CNG variant was first offered in July 2019 and the upgraded BS-VI compliant model gives a marginally lower ARAI average of 26.08 km/kg as compared to the 26.2 km/kg on the BS-IV variant.

Close

Maruti offers the S-CNG on the Ertiga's K15B petrol engine which makes a lower 92 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque when run on CNG alone. Like the rest of the S-CNG cars, the Ertiga is also fitted with interdependent ECU and an intelligent delivery system for better economy and performance.

related news

In terms of pricing, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Ertiga #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.