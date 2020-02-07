App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant CNG version of Ertiga

The company has sold over 5.28 lakh units of Ertiga since its launch in India in 2012.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki
 
 
Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the BS VI-compliant version of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga in CNG, priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) here. Ertiga S-CNG, which offers a mileage of 28.06 km/kg is second BS VI compliant S-CNG vehicle and the only MPV with factory-fitted CNG in the country, from Maruti Suzuki, the company said.

"Ertiga has been a market leader amongst MPVs, and the introduction of BS6 S-CNG will further help augment its leadership in the segment, " Maruti Suzuki India Limited's director for sales and marketing, Shashank Shrivastava said.

The company has sold over 5.28 lakh units of Ertiga since its launch in India in 2012.

Close

Being the first company to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars in the country, Maruti Suzuki owns the largest portfolio of green vehicles, he said.

The launch of S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual inter-dependent ECUs (electronic control units) and intelligent injection system.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.