 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

Brezza S-CNG trims come mated with five-speed manual transmission and deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, the auto major said in a statement.

Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched CNG trims of its compact SUV Brezza priced between Rs 9.14 lakh and Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Brezza S-CNG trims come mated with five-speed manual transmission and deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, the auto major said in a statement.

"We are confident that the Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava noted.

The company's S-CNG models currently account for 24 percent of the overall sales, he added.