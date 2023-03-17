Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh

Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched CNG trims of its compact SUV Brezza priced between Rs 9.14 lakh and Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Brezza S-CNG trims come mated with five-speed manual transmission and deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, the auto major said in a statement.

"We are confident that the Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava noted.

The company's S-CNG models currently account for 24 percent of the overall sales, he added.

"And CNG sales for models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57 percent and 41 percent of total model sales, respectively," Srivastava stated.

Moreover, with the government's initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years, he added.