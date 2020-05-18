Maruti Suzuki is the 2015 CNBC TV18 OVERDRIVE Manufacturer Of The Year (four-wheelers)
2014 was a big year for India's biggest carmaker. Maruti Suzuki India launched a range of new products including three all-new cars. In a tough year for the car market, Maruti not only led from the front, but everyone else became smaller in their mirrors. They started with the Celerio - sold out - which introduced the Automated Manual Transmission to India. Then Maruti Ciaz ZXi+/ZDi+ variants launched in India at a...
First Published on Feb 13, 2015 12:36 pm