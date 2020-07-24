Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant now gets touchscreen infotainment as standard

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Ignis received a features list upgrade and the Zeta variant now gets a touchscreen infotainment system straight out of the factory.

The Ignis’ topline variant is the Alpha and the Zeta falls just below that. Originally, the Zeta only received a 2-DIN audio system, but as part of the update, Maruti is factory fitting the variant with the company’s SmartPlay Studio system.

The new system is of course, loaded with features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, if you opt in for the reverse camera, the screen acts as a display. It marks out guidelines as well for the rear parking sensors.

The Ignis Zeta already gets a host of features as standard such as steering mounted audio controls, alloy wheels and rear windshield wiper, among others.

In terms of aesthetics, nothing changes just like the motor. The Ignis gets two transmission options, a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The variant does, however, get a price hike of Rs 9,000. The manual transmission Ignis Zeta is priced at Rs 5.98 lakh while the AMT retails at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).