Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki increases vehicle prices

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its vehicles with effect from April 1, 2023.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8 percent and is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This is effective from April 1, 2023, it added.

On March 23, MSI had announced that it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".