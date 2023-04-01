Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices

Maruti Suzuki increases vehicle prices

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its vehicles with effect from April 1, 2023.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8 percent and is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This is effective from April 1, 2023, it added.

On March 23, MSI had announced that it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".

The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker had stated.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it had said.

Already several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, have announced increases in prices from April.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels, conforming to the stricter emission norms.