you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Dzire bags the title of highest-selling passenger car

The Dzire is based on the company’s Swift hatchback, though the current-gen Dzire was launched a year ahead of the updated hatchback in 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki recently added another accolade to its list when the Dzire compact sedan became India’s highest-selling passenger car. The Indian automobile manufacturer sold 1.2 lakh units between April and November and gained a cumulative sales figure of 2 million cars since the car’s launch in 2008.

The company is offering the Dzire with an option between a 1.2-litre petrol motor which makes 82PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, or a 74PS and 190Nm making 1.2-litre diesel unit. Both engines are either mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

The Dzire is based on the company’s Swift hatchback, though the current-gen Dzire was launched a year ahead of the updated hatchback in 2017. It has a price range of Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom), giving customers a wider price range to choose from.

Speaking on the success of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70% of Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year.”

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:29 am

