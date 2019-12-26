Maruti Suzuki Dzire bags the title of highest-selling passenger car

Maruti Suzuki recently added another accolade to its list when the Dzire compact sedan became India’s highest-selling passenger car. The Indian automobile manufacturer sold 1.2 lakh units between April and November and gained a cumulative sales figure of 2 million cars since the car’s launch in 2008.

The company is offering the Dzire with an option between a 1.2-litre petrol motor which makes 82PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, or a 74PS and 190Nm making 1.2-litre diesel unit. Both engines are either mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

The Dzire is based on the company’s Swift hatchback, though the current-gen Dzire was launched a year ahead of the updated hatchback in 2017. It has a price range of Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom), giving customers a wider price range to choose from.