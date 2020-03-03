App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki developing two new models, to cost under Rs 5 lakh: Report

Maruti Suzuki India is working on a 800cc model and another that will be powered by a 1 litre engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is developing two models -- an 800 cc model and a 1-litre engine powered model -- both priced under Rs 5 lakh, to expand its presence in the entry-level segment, sources told The Economic Times.

Among its existing offerings, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto has an 800cc engine and the Celerio comes with 1-litre and 1.2 litre-engine options.

The new 800cc car, code-named Y0M, is likely to be launched during the festive season (typically October-November) of 2021, sources told the paper. The company will make a decision on continuing the Alto closer to the time of the launch. A 1-litre engine compact car, code-named YNC, is expected to replace the Celerio, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD, MSI confirmed to ET that the company is working on an 800cc model but did not mention the second model.

"We have to comply with new regulations on safety and emissions which spike the cost by 10 percent on entry-level and makes it challenging. We still have to find a solution on the same," Ayukawa said. He added that high priced vehicles are not in demand in the rural areas of the country.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 01:14 pm

