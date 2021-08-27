MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Maruti Suzuki commences sixth round of MAIL initiative

The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the company, the auto major noted.

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has commenced taking applications for the sixth round of its Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme. Early-stage startups working in mobility and automobile space are eligible to participate.

The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the company, the auto major noted.

These selected startups will be closely mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international startup ecosystem, it added.

Besides, the participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions, and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

''As a key stakeholder, we are committed to nurture and promote a culture of innovation in this dynamic industry. In the last two years, we have had an encouraging experience through the MAIL initiative. Already 25 startups are engaged with us and 13 Proof of Concepts have been enabled. Several of these are successfully bringing value to the business of the automobile industry,'' MSI managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Close

Related stories

The sixth cohort will help to expand the initiative further and strengthen the culture of innovation, as the company co-creates solutions for customers, business and the industry, he added.

Launched in January 2019, the objective of MAIL programme is to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions, and further collaborate to co-create technology led solutions in mobility and automobile space. MSI has partnered with GHV Accelerator – an Indo Japanese early-stage seed fund, to identify and address the early-stage startups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions.

The potential of applicants is analysed, necessary support and guidance is provided for their growth as a part of a three-month acceleration period.

So far, Maruti Suzuki has engaged with 25 startups and eight of these startups are undergoing acceleration with it. The programme has already enabled 13 PoCs.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #MAIL initiative #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Aug 27, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.